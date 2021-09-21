Mesa Air Group Names Torque Zubeck As Finance Chief
- Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ: MESA), the holding company of Mesa Airlines, named Torque Zubeck as its new Chief Financial Officer.
- Zubeck has been working with Mesa since February as Senior Vice President of Finance. He will be taking over the position of CFO from President Michael Lotz.
- Lotz will continue his role as President of Mesa and be involved in the strategic financial direction, corporate strategies, plans, and policies.
- Price Action: MESA shares are trading lower by 0.90% at $7.68 on the last check Tuesday.
