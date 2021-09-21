 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mesa Air Group Names Torque Zubeck As Finance Chief
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 10:45am   Comments
Share:
Mesa Air Group Names Torque Zubeck As Finance Chief
  • Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ: MESA), the holding company of Mesa Airlines, named Torque Zubeck as its new Chief Financial Officer
  • Zubeck has been working with Mesa since February as Senior Vice President of Finance. He will be taking over the position of CFO from President Michael Lotz.
  • Lotz will continue his role as President of Mesa and be involved in the strategic financial direction, corporate strategies, plans, and policies.
  • Price Action: MESA shares are trading lower by 0.90% at $7.68 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MESA)

Mesa Air Group August Block Hours Up 73.4% Year-Over-Year
United Express Operator Air Wisconsin Dips Toe In Air Cargo
5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com