Container Store Joins Green Power Partnership
- Storage and organization solutions Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) has joined the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Green Power Partnership.
- The Container Store uses more than 57 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green power annually, enough to meet 100 percent of the organization's electricity use.
- As part of The Container Store's commitment and effort, their stores, distribution centers, and corporate office power is offset by an investment in 100% renewable energy, powered by wind.
- According to the U.S. EPA, The Container Store's green power use is comparable to the electricity use of more than 5,000 average American homes annually.
- Price Action: TCS shares are trading lower by 0.29% at $10.35 on the last check Tuesday.
