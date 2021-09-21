 Skip to main content

Container Store Joins Green Power Partnership
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 10:30am   Comments
  • Storage and organization solutions Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCShas joined the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Green Power Partnership.
  • The Container Store uses more than 57 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green power annually, enough to meet 100 percent of the organization's electricity use.
  • As part of The Container Store's commitment and effort, their stores, distribution centers, and corporate office power is offset by an investment in 100% renewable energy, powered by wind.
  • According to the U.S. EPA, The Container Store's green power use is comparable to the electricity use of more than 5,000 average American homes annually.
  • Price Action: TCS shares are trading lower by 0.29% at $10.35 on the last check Tuesday.

