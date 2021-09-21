CynergisTek Gains From Rising Cyber Breaches
- Cybersecurity firm CynergisTek Inc (NYSE: CTEK) reported new contract wins for privacy consulting, GDPR, and CMMC services.
- The contract wins drove over 200% year-on-year growth in the number of privacy and compliance services contracts across multiple verticals.
- Organizations are investing in building best-in-class privacy and security practices that are compliant with the Department of Defense's CMMC certification to bolster the nation's security and consumer privacy laws like GDPR for European residents and CCPA for California residents.
- Price Action: CTEK shares traded higher by 9.57% at $2.06 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
