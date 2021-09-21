 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CynergisTek Gains From Rising Cyber Breaches
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 9:23am   Comments
Share:
CynergisTek Gains From Rising Cyber Breaches
  • Cybersecurity firm CynergisTek Inc (NYSE: CTEKreported new contract wins for privacy consulting, GDPR, and CMMC services.
  • The contract wins drove over 200% year-on-year growth in the number of privacy and compliance services contracts across multiple verticals.
  • Organizations are investing in building best-in-class privacy and security practices that are compliant with the Department of Defense's CMMC certification to bolster the nation's security and consumer privacy laws like GDPR for European residents and CCPA for California residents.
  • Related: The hacker behind the infamous T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) data breach recently made startling revelations.
  • Price Action: CTEK shares traded higher by 9.57% at $2.06 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CTEK)

CynergisTek Wins Cybersecurity Contract
Earnings Scheduled For August 16, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com