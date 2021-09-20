 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Sportradar Shares Moving Higher After Hours Today?
Brent Slava , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 20, 2021 4:47pm   Comments
Share:

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ: SRAD) shares traded higher Monday afternoon following after-hours news the company has named NBA legend Michael Jordan as an advisor to the company.

The company also announced Jordan will increase his investment in Sportradar; however, the company's press release did not include specifics about Jordan's new investment.

Sportradar's Chair, in the company's after-hours Monday press release, said, "Not only is Michael Jordan one of the most iconic sports figures of all time, but he is a legendary leader who believes in Sportradar’s mission to enhance fan engagement through our fully-integrated technology and services platform. We are thrilled to have Michael contribute to Sportradar’s business efforts moving forward.”

Shares of Sportradar last traded at $26.75, up 2% from Friday's closing price.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SRAD)

Sportradar IPO Preview: The Thing Behind The Thing For Sports Betting
Sports Betting Firm Sportradar Prices IPO At $27/Share, Starts Trading From Today
IPO Previews For The Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com