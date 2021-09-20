Perma-Fix Secures $50M In New Contracts In Q3
- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) has secured a total of ~$50 million in contract awards during Q3, to be recognized over the next 18 to 24 months.
- These new contracts, supporting the U.S. government, enhance the company's project backlog within the Services Segment, now estimated at $74 million heading into the Q4.
- "In addition to these latest awards, we are encouraged by our growing sales pipeline in both the nuclear services and waste treatment segments that will position Perma-Fix for solid growth in 2022," said CEO Mark Duff.
- Price Action: PESI shares are trading higher by 4.84% at $6.80 on the last check Monday.
