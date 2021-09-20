 Skip to main content

Why Mirati Therapeutics Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 20, 2021 12:09pm   Comments
Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) is trading higher Monday after the company announced clinical data with investigational adagrasib as monotherapy and in combination with cetuximab in patients with KRAS G12C-mutated colorectal cancer.

"These positive topline data further strengthen our belief in adagrasib as a potentially differentiated therapy for patients with non-small cell lung cancer harboring the KRAS G12C mutation. We look forward to submitting our New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the fourth quarter of 2021 and advancing our expanding adagrasib development program, which includes numerous monotherapy and combination studies in KRAS G12C-mutated solid tumors," said Charles Baum, president and CEO of Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics is an American biotechnology company focused on precision medicine.

MRTX Price Action: Mirati Therapeutics has traded as high as $249.42 and as low as $131.46 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 5.10% at $182.92 at time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Charles Baum why it's movingNews FDA

