Document Security Systems To Change Name To DSS
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 11:47am   Comments
Document Security Systems To Change Name To DSS
  • Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSSannounces its name change to DSS, Inc., effective September 30, 2021.
  • "Today, document security products and services represent only a small fraction of our operations, and continuing to operate under the Document Security Systems brand obfuscates the multiple high-growth business lines we have added, including healthcare, real estate, renewable energy, and securitized digital asset initiatives," said Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS.
  • The company noted this name change reflects organizational changes and ongoing business expansions.
  • Price Action: DSS shares are trading lower by 2.63% at $1.295 on the last check Monday.

