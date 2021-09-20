Document Security Systems To Change Name To DSS
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) announces its name change to DSS, Inc., effective September 30, 2021.
- "Today, document security products and services represent only a small fraction of our operations, and continuing to operate under the Document Security Systems brand obfuscates the multiple high-growth business lines we have added, including healthcare, real estate, renewable energy, and securitized digital asset initiatives," said Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS.
- The company noted this name change reflects organizational changes and ongoing business expansions.
- Price Action: DSS shares are trading lower by 2.63% at $1.295 on the last check Monday.
