Capstone' Distributor Secures 2.4 Megawatt Order To Power Caribbean Resort
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 9:33am   Comments
  • Capstone Green Energy Corp (NASDAQ: CGRN) has secured an order for a Caribbean resort redevelopment project that includes 2.4 megawatts (MWs) of C800 Signature Series (C800S) microturbine energy systems. The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.
  • The order was secured by E-Finity Distributed Generation, Capstone's exclusive distributor for the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S. and parts of the Caribbean, and is expected to be commissioned in the Spring of 2022.
  • The new power plant is expected to provide all of the resort's power while potentially generating electric cost savings and reducing the resort's carbon footprint.
  • Price Action: CGRN shares are trading lower by 0.79% at $5.00 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

