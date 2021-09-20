Ceragon Networks Scoops Multi-Million Dollar Contract In Indonesia
- Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNT) won a multi-million-dollar contract to design and supply a microwave network in Indonesia.
- The contract falls under a government project to provide Internet and telecom access to rural areas in the country.
- Indonesia chose Ceragon as the primary vendor to provide the wireless transmission solutions for the 4G LTE access network.
- Ceragon's all-outdoor microwave solutions will help cost savings on site construction.
- Ceragon's Advance Space Diversity (ASD) solution will optimize the tower load speeding up the construction schedule.
- Ceragon's ASD solution requires fewer total antennas compared to other providers.
- Price Action: CRNT shares closed lower by 0.54% at $3.67 on Friday.
