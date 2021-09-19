 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Boxing Star Manny Pacquiao Running For President In The Philippines

Michael Cohen , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 19, 2021 2:00pm   Comments
Share:
Boxing Star Manny Pacquiao Running For President In The Philippines

Philippine boxing star Manny Pacquiao will be making a run for president of his country in next year's election.

What Happened: Pacquiao, 42, is a senator in the Philippines' parliament and has accepted the nomination of a faction of the ruling party, PDP-Laban. He has pledged to campaign against poverty and corruption, although it is not clear which of the PDP-Laban factions will be recognized by the country's electoral commission for the 2022 election.

Incumbent Rodrigo Duterte is barred from another term but has been picked by a rival party faction to run for vice-president, alongside a close ally, Christopher "Bong" Go, but Go says he does not want to succeed Duterte.

What’s Next: "I am a fighter and I will always be a fighter inside and outside the ring. In my whole life, I have not backed out of a fight,” Pacquiao said during his acceptance speech. “Because in the name of principle, the nation's pride, I stand reaffirmed and strong."

Pacquiao also has a warning for Philippine government officials accused of corruption. "Your time is up! We gave you a chance, but you failed us. We waited for a long time, decades have passed, but nothing happened," he said.

The eight-division world boxing champion lost in a unanimous decision to WBA super welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas last month in Las Vegas. Pacquiao was among the world’s highest-paid athletes in 2019, according to Forbes.

Photo: Courtesy of Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Manny Pacquiao PhilippinesNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com