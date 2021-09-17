Why BeiGene Shares Are Rising

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE) shares are trading higher by 3.8% at $400 after the company announced it received a positive CHMP opinion for BRUKINSA for the treatment of adults with Waldenström's macroglobulinemia.

"Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors have emerged as a promising treatment for WM, yet treatment discontinuation due to lack of response or side effects remains a concern," said Prof. Christian Buske, Medical Director at the University Hospital Ulm, Germany, and a trial investigator of the ASPEN study.

"The ASPEN trial demonstrated that BRUKINSA provided deep and durable responses and offered substantial improvements in safety and tolerability over standard therapy. Patients in Europe with WM may soon have a new treatment option that can offer improved outcomes," Buske stated.

BeiGene has a 52-week high of $426.56 and a 52-week low of $219.20.