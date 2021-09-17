Why Snap's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading higher after Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) announced that ReVamp, an upcoming multiplayer social deception game, will launch soon in select markets exclusively for Snapchat.

The vampire-themed game will be the first social deception title on Snapchat, giving Snapchatters their first chance to sink their teeth into this popular genre, said in the press release.

“Zynga was one of the first developers to launch a title on Snapchat. Since our partnership began, we’ve been impressed by how their development teams work to define the social gaming space as well as bring fun new game concepts and content creation to our community,” said Pany Haritatos, Snap’s Head of Snap Games.

Snap, which refers to itself as a camera company, has one of the most popular social networking apps, Snapchat, in developed regions such as North America and Europe.

Snap's stock was trading about 3.1% higher at $74.71 per share on Friday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $80.85 and a 52-week low of $23.06.