Why Helbiz Shares Are Soaring Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 17, 2021 11:09am   Comments
Why Helbiz Shares Are Soaring Today

Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZ) is surging higher Friday after the company announced its media unit has entered into an agreement with FOX Networks to broadcast the Italian Serie B championship across the USA and the Caribbean.

Helbiz will provide FOX with exclusive audiovisual rights to broadcast the top Serie B matches and game highlights live on the FOX Sports family of networks.

This is the first time the entire Serie B championship will be available to view in North America.

"The Serie B Championship could not find a better place to be broadcasted throughout North America. This partnership represents a huge step in terms of coverage, potential reach and editorial treatment for Serie B and expands the international presence of Helbiz Live," said Matteo Mammì, CEO of Helbiz.

HLBZ Price Action: Helbiz was halted for volatility during Friday's session. 

The stock was up 149% at $22.42 at time of publication.

Photo: Pexels from Pixabay.

Posted-In: Matteo Mammì why it's movingNews Small Cap

