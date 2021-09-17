Why Helbiz Shares Are Soaring Today
Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZ) is surging higher Friday after the company announced its media unit has entered into an agreement with FOX Networks to broadcast the Italian Serie B championship across the USA and the Caribbean.
Helbiz will provide FOX with exclusive audiovisual rights to broadcast the top Serie B matches and game highlights live on the FOX Sports family of networks.
This is the first time the entire Serie B championship will be available to view in North America.
"The Serie B Championship could not find a better place to be broadcasted throughout North America. This partnership represents a huge step in terms of coverage, potential reach and editorial treatment for Serie B and expands the international presence of Helbiz Live," said Matteo Mammì, CEO of Helbiz.
HLBZ Price Action: Helbiz was halted for volatility during Friday's session.
The stock was up 149% at $22.42 at time of publication.
