Scientific Games Appoints Connie James As Finance Chief
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 8:31am   Comments
Scientific Games Appoints Connie James As Finance Chief
  • Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMS) has appointed Connie James as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Corporate Secretary, effective October 15, 2021.
  • She will succeed Mike Eklund, who will be stepping down to pursue other opportunities and remain with the company until October 15, 2021.
  • James has served as CFO of Scientific Games' Gaming business since January 6, 2020. 
  • Before joining Scientific Games, James served as the Corporate Vice President of Finance – Business Operations and Supply Chain at Cargill.
  • Price Action: SGMS shares closed higher by 1.04% at $79.39 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management

