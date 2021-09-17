Scientific Games Appoints Connie James As Finance Chief
- Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMS) has appointed Connie James as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Corporate Secretary, effective October 15, 2021.
- She will succeed Mike Eklund, who will be stepping down to pursue other opportunities and remain with the company until October 15, 2021.
- James has served as CFO of Scientific Games' Gaming business since January 6, 2020.
- Before joining Scientific Games, James served as the Corporate Vice President of Finance – Business Operations and Supply Chain at Cargill.
- Price Action: SGMS shares closed higher by 1.04% at $79.39 on Thursday.
