Missfresh Expands Live Seafood Delivery To 8 Cities In China
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 11:24am   Comments

  • Missfresh Ltd (NASDAQ: MFis expanding the rollout of its instant live seafood delivery (in 30 minutes) to customers across China.
  • Missfresh has launched the new category in eight first-tier and second-tier cities- Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Suzhou, and most recently Nanjing.
  • The company's Distributed Mini Warehouses (DMWs) integrate warehousing, sorting, and distribution to streamline the retail distribution chain and are equipped with fish tanks of different salinity and temperatures, customized for various types of seafood.
  • Price Action: MF shares are trading lower by 0.72% at $4.15 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap

