Missfresh Expands Live Seafood Delivery To 8 Cities In China
- Missfresh Ltd (NASDAQ: MF) is expanding the rollout of its instant live seafood delivery (in 30 minutes) to customers across China.
- Missfresh has launched the new category in eight first-tier and second-tier cities- Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Suzhou, and most recently Nanjing.
- The company's Distributed Mini Warehouses (DMWs) integrate warehousing, sorting, and distribution to streamline the retail distribution chain and are equipped with fish tanks of different salinity and temperatures, customized for various types of seafood.
- Price Action: MF shares are trading lower by 0.72% at $4.15 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap