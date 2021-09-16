 Skip to main content

Director Of Icad Makes $217.70 Thousand Sale
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 11:33am   Comments
Andy Sassine, Director at Icad (NASDAQ:ICAD), made a large insider sell on September 14, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Sassine sold 20,000 shares of Icad at a price of $10.88 per share. The total transaction amounted to $217,700.

Following the transaction, Sassine still owns 1,298,382 shares of the company, worth $13,217,528.

Icad shares are trading up 0.69% at $10.18 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Icad's Insider Trades.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Andy Sassine BZI-IT Insider sellsNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

