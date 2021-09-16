 Skip to main content

Modine Manufacturing's Debt Overview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 10:04am   Comments
Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) decreased by 30.49% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Modine Manufacturing has.

Modine Manufacturing's Debt

Based on Modine Manufacturing's financial statement as of August 5, 2021, long-term debt is at $348.60 million and current debt is at $22.50 million, amounting to $371.10 million in total debt. Adjusted for $49.00 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $322.10 million.

Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents include cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents.

Shareholders look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. Modine Manufacturing has $1.33 billion in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.28. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than one indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 40% might be higher for one industry and average for another.

Importance Of Debt

Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives.

Interest-payment obligations can impact the cash-flow of the company. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.

