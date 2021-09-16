CynergisTek Wins Cybersecurity Contract
- CynergisTek Inc (NYSE: CTEK) forged a $300,000 multi-year Resilience Partner Program agreement for a leading globally recognized sales enablement firm with nearly 2,000 customers.
- CynergisTek will provide annual security risk assessments, penetration testing, and advisory services, expanding its services outside of healthcare.
- The evolution of non-healthcare clients into flagship partner programs is an important milestone in helping organizations build out and manage their data protection programs and the company's key element to get back to double-digit growth, CFO Paul Anthony said.
- Related Content: T-Mobile Hacker Makes Shocking Revelations: WSJ
- Price Action: CTEK shares traded higher by 0.64% at $1.93 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts Movers Tech Trading Ideas