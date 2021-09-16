 Skip to main content

CynergisTek Wins Cybersecurity Contract
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 10:42am   Comments
  • CynergisTek Inc (NYSE: CTEKforged a $300,000 multi-year Resilience Partner Program agreement for a leading globally recognized sales enablement firm with nearly 2,000 customers.
  • CynergisTek will provide annual security risk assessments, penetration testing, and advisory services, expanding its services outside of healthcare.
  • The evolution of non-healthcare clients into flagship partner programs is an important milestone in helping organizations build out and manage their data protection programs and the company's key element to get back to double-digit growth, CFO Paul Anthony said.
  • Price Action: CTEK shares traded higher by 0.64% at $1.93 on the last check Thursday.

