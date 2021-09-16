Diversey Plans To Raise $500M Via Debt Offering
- Cleaning and hygiene products provider Diversey Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: DSEY) subsidiary, Diamond (BC) B.V. has priced the private placement of $500.0 million of its 4.625% Senior Notes due 2029.
- The offering is expected to close on September 29, 2021. The Notes will be issued under an indenture to be entered into upon the closing of the offering.
- Diversey intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay indebtedness and for working capital purposes.
- The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.625% per year, payable semi-annually on April 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning on April 1, 2022. The Notes will mature on October 1, 2029.
- Price Action: DSEY shares closed lower by 0.70% at $15.63 on Wednesday.
