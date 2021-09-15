Why Seres Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) shares are trading higher after the company achieved enrollment of 300 subjects in its Phase 3 ECOSPOR IV study of SER-109.

Seres Therapeutics' stock has been rising Wednesday, up 17.49% to a price of $6.42. The stock's volume is currently 5.40 million, which is roughly 294.66% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.83 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $10.0 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $38.5 and as low as $5.41.

