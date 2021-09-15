 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Seres Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 3:25pm   Comments
Share:

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) shares are trading higher after the company achieved enrollment of 300 subjects in its Phase 3 ECOSPOR IV study of SER-109.

Seres Therapeutics' stock has been rising Wednesday, up 17.49% to a price of $6.42. The stock's volume is currently 5.40 million, which is roughly 294.66% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.83 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $10.0 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $38.5 and as low as $5.41.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

 

Related Articles (MCRB)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly, Regeneron Ink COVID-19 Drug Deal With US, Regulatory Setback For Calliditas, Theravance To Cut 75% Jobs, 4 IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: NRx Rises On COVID-19 Drug Collaboration, Amgen's Lung Cancer Drug Conditionally Approved In Canada, Coherus Data Readout
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Apellis Sinks On Data, Endo Shines On Opioid Litigation Settlement, T2 Biosystems Soars On Mutant Detection Ability of COVID Test
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Announces CEO Transition, FibroGen's Roxadustat Approved In Europe, GeoVax, Sorrento Announce COVID-19 Vaccine Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-WIIMNews Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com