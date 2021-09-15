 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why SM Energy's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 3:22pm   Comments
Share:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares are trading higher after JP Morgan updated the stock from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $27 price target. The stock is also gaining with the broader energy sector amid strength in oil prices.

SM Energy's stock is trading up 12.19% to a price of $22.73. The stock's volume is currently 2.75 million, which is roughly 113.91% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.41 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $19.12 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $26.86 and as low as $1.34.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

 

Related Articles (SM)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps 250 Points; GreenSky Shares Spike Higher
9 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Industrial Production Rises 0.4% In August
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 15, 2021
Recap: SM Energy Q2 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-WIIMNews Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com