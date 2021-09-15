Why SM Energy's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares are trading higher after JP Morgan updated the stock from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $27 price target. The stock is also gaining with the broader energy sector amid strength in oil prices.

SM Energy's stock is trading up 12.19% to a price of $22.73. The stock's volume is currently 2.75 million, which is roughly 113.91% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.41 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $19.12 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $26.86 and as low as $1.34.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.