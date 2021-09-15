Why Actinium Pharmaceuticals' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:ATNM) shares are trading higher after the company announced it completed enrollment in the pivotal Phase 3 SIERRA trial of iomab-B.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals' stock has been rising Wednesday, up 19.18% to a price of $6.87. The stock's current volume for the day is 746.12 thousand, which is approximately 435.17% of its previous 30-day average volume of 171.45 thousand.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $6.59 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $13.18 and fallen to a low of $5.7.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.