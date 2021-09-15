Why Exact Sciences' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares are trading higher after the company announced an expansion of its primary care sales team with the addition of former Pfizer sales representatives.

Exact Sciences' stock has been rising Wednesday, up 7.95% to a price of $104.78. The stock's volume is currently 1.28 million, which is roughly 91.47% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.40 million.

The 50-day moving average price of Exact Sciences's stock was $106.25 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $159.54 and a low of $70.75 in the past 52 weeks.

