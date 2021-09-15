 Skip to main content

Why Exact Sciences' Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 3:20pm   Comments
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares are trading higher after the company announced an expansion of its primary care sales team with the addition of former Pfizer sales representatives.

Exact Sciences' stock has been rising Wednesday, up 7.95% to a price of $104.78. The stock's volume is currently 1.28 million, which is roughly 91.47% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.40 million.

The 50-day moving average price of Exact Sciences's stock was $106.25 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $159.54 and a low of $70.75 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get 'Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

 

