Why Steel Dynamics Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 3:11pm   Comments
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) shares are trading higher after the company issued Q3 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.

Steel Dynamics' stock is trading up 3.91% to a price of $64.39. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.52 million, which is approximately 80.43% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.89 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $64.87 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $74.37 and as low as $28.31.

Posted-In: BZI-WIIMNews Guidance Trading Ideas

