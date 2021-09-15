 Skip to main content

General Motors Joint Venture Admits Building Auto Chips: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 4:00pm   Comments
  • General Motors Co's (NYSE: GM) Chinese joint venture SGMW admitted developing its own auto computing chips since 2018, Reuters reports.
  • The joint venture with partners SAIC Motor Corp and Guangxi Automobile Group aims to increase locally sourced chips in the next five years.
  • SGMW would boost cooperation with Chinese manufacturers to improve the quality and economy of its chips. The auto chip crisis has compelled multiple automakers to slash their production.
  • SGMW is also developing battery-swapping stations for its micro electric vehicles.
  • U.S. chipmaker GlobalFoundries disclosed doubling its auto chip output and an additional $6 billion investment on production capacity expansion as per Nikkei Asia reports.
  • Price Action: GM shares traded higher by 2.15% at $51.83 on the last check Wednesday.

