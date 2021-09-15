ElectraMeccanica To Begin Customer Deliveries Of SOLO EV
- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO) is starting customer deliveries of its flagship single-occupant, three-wheeled, all-electric vehicle, the SOLO.
- The company plans to officially begin delivering keys to customers at a special launch event scheduled for October 4.
- ElectraMeccanica began production of the SOLO EV with its manufacturing partner and strategic investor, Zongshen Industrial Group.
- ElectraMeccanica plans to steadily increase deliveries to other reservation holders and customers as production continues to ramp.
- The company recently introduced a new fleet and commercial version of the SOLO Cargo EV.
- In May, the company began construction of its 235,000 sq. ft. U.S. assembly facility and engineering technical center in Mesa, AZ.
- Price Action: SOLO shares are trading higher by 0.64% at $3.29 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap