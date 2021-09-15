 Skip to main content

ElectraMeccanica To Begin Customer Deliveries Of SOLO EV
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 1:42pm   Comments
  • ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLOis starting customer deliveries of its flagship single-occupant, three-wheeled, all-electric vehicle, the SOLO.
  • The company plans to officially begin delivering keys to customers at a special launch event scheduled for October 4.
  • ElectraMeccanica began production of the SOLO EV with its manufacturing partner and strategic investor, Zongshen Industrial Group.
  • ElectraMeccanica plans to steadily increase deliveries to other reservation holders and customers as production continues to ramp.
  • The company recently introduced a new fleet and commercial version of the SOLO Cargo EV.
  • In May, the company began construction of its 235,000 sq. ft. U.S. assembly facility and engineering technical center in Mesa, AZ.
  • Price Action: SOLO shares are trading higher by 0.64% at $3.29 on the last check Wednesday.

