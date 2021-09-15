Qualcomm, GlobalFoundries Extend 5G RF Partnership
- Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) subsidiary Qualcomm Global Trading PTE Ltd and GlobalFoundries (GF) extended their RF collaboration on 5G multi-Gigabit speed RF front-end products.
- The new arrangement aims to deliver high cellular speeds, superior coverage, and outstanding power efficiency in the sleek form factors from the latest 5G-enabled products.
- GF's collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies includes sub-6 GHz to unlock everyday access to 5G and cutting-edge mmWave technology for unmatched data speeds, battery life for smartphones, computers, automobiles, network access points, and other 5G connected products.
- Price Action: QCOM shares traded lower by 2.34% at $137.86 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.