Qualcomm, GlobalFoundries Extend 5G RF Partnership
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 3:38pm   Comments
  • Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) subsidiary Qualcomm Global Trading PTE Ltd and GlobalFoundries (GF) extended their RF collaboration on 5G multi-Gigabit speed RF front-end products.
  • The new arrangement aims to deliver high cellular speeds, superior coverage, and outstanding power efficiency in the sleek form factors from the latest 5G-enabled products.
  • GF's collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies includes sub-6 GHz to unlock everyday access to 5G and cutting-edge mmWave technology for unmatched data speeds, battery life for smartphones, computers, automobiles, network access points, and other 5G connected products.
  • Price Action: QCOM shares traded lower by 2.34% at $137.86 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

