SVP Technology And Products Of Allegro Microsystems Sold $3.36 Million In Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 10:36am   Comments
Michael Doogue, SVP Technology And Products at Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM), made a large insider sell on September 14, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Doogue sold 100,000 shares of Allegro Microsystems at a price of $33.76 per share. The total transaction amounted to $3,364,481.

Following the transaction, Doogue still owns 345,604 shares of Allegro Microsystems worth $11,816,200.

Allegro Microsystems shares are trading up 0.62% at $34.19 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Allegro Microsystems's Insider Trades.

 

Posted-In: BZI-IT Insider sells Michael DoogueNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

