IVECO, Nikola Inaugurate JV Facility For Electric Trucks
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 10:54am   Comments
  • The partnership between IVECO, the commercial vehicles brand of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI), and Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLAinaugurated its manufacturing facility in Ulm, Germany.
  • The manufacturing facility dedicated to the Nikola Tre electric heavy-duty trucks was unveiled to the public, ready to start production by year-end.
  • The first Nikola Tre models produced at the facility will be delivered to select customers in the U.S. in 2022.
  • In addition to the battery-electric vehicle (BEV) production model, the next evolution of modular heavy-duty platform was displayed in the form of the fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) prototype Nikola Tre. This subsequent model will enter production in Ulm by 2023-end.
  • Spanning 50,000 square meters, the Ulm manufacturing facility features a final assembly process designed for "electric-born" vehicles.
  • The production line can manufacture ~1,000 units per shift per year and is expected to undergo progressive ramp-up in the following years. 
  • Price Action: CNHI shares are trading higher by 0.50% at $16.24, and NKLA lower by 1.06% at $9.81 on the last check Wednesday.

