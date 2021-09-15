 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 8:51am   Comments
Share:
3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Translate Bio

The Trade: Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) 10% owner Sanofi acquired a total of 71983597 shares at an average price of $38.00. The insider spent $2,735,376,686.00 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: Translate Bio was recently granted patent 'MRNA therapy for Pompe disease.'

What Translate Bio Does: Translate Bio is a clinical-stage mRNA therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction.

B. Riley Financial

The Trade: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) Director Randall E Paulson acquired a total of 15000 shares at an average price of $60.51. To acquire these shares, it cost $907,659.00.

What’s Happening: B. Riley Financial recently said it will initiate a cash tender offer through its subsidiary to acquire 2 million ADSs of digital social casino games developer DoubleDown Interactive.

What B. Riley Financial Does: B. Riley Financial Inc is a diversified financial services company.

Anaplan

The Trade: Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) Chief Financial Officer Vikas Mehta bought a total of 21911 shares . The insider also sold a total of 6547 shares at an average price of $64.94.

What’s Happening: Anaplan recently reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2022 financial results and issued guidance above estimates.

What Anaplan Does: Anaplan Inc is a United states-based business performance management company.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RILY + PLAN)

DoubleDown Interactive Shares Pop As B. Riley Seeks To Acquire Additional Shares
CEO B. Riley Securities And Inc. Of B. Riley Financial Purchased $301.00 Thousand In Stock
Anaplan Insider Sold Over $23.53 Million In Company Stock
Expert Ratings For Anaplan
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Insider BuyingNews Small Cap Insider Trades Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com