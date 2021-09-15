3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Translate Bio

The Trade: Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) 10% owner Sanofi acquired a total of 71983597 shares at an average price of $38.00. The insider spent $2,735,376,686.00 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: Translate Bio was recently granted patent 'MRNA therapy for Pompe disease.'

What Translate Bio Does: Translate Bio is a clinical-stage mRNA therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction.

B. Riley Financial

The Trade: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) Director Randall E Paulson acquired a total of 15000 shares at an average price of $60.51. To acquire these shares, it cost $907,659.00.

What’s Happening: B. Riley Financial recently said it will initiate a cash tender offer through its subsidiary to acquire 2 million ADSs of digital social casino games developer DoubleDown Interactive.

What B. Riley Financial Does: B. Riley Financial Inc is a diversified financial services company.

Anaplan

The Trade: Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) Chief Financial Officer Vikas Mehta bought a total of 21911 shares . The insider also sold a total of 6547 shares at an average price of $64.94.

What’s Happening: Anaplan recently reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2022 financial results and issued guidance above estimates.

What Anaplan Does: Anaplan Inc is a United states-based business performance management company.