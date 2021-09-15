PAR Technology Raises $275.4M Via Simultaneous Equity, Senior Convertible Note Offerings
- PAR Technology Corp (NYSE: PAR) priced 0.89 million shares and $235.0 million 1.5% senior convertible notes due 2027 to raise $275.4 million in a concurrent secondary public offering.
- The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 89,286 and $30.0 million 2027 notes.
- Interest on the 2027 notes will be payable semiannually on April 15 and October 15 of each year, beginning on April 15.
- The initial conversion rate for the 2027 notes will be equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $77 per share, implying a premium of 37.5% on the offering price.
- PAR can redeem the 2027 notes after October 15, 2024, if PAR's last reported sale price exceeds 130% of the conversion price.
- PAR will utilize the offering proceeds for debt repayment, general corporate purposes, and acquisitions.
- PAR held $279.1 million in long-term debt as of June 30.
- Price Action: PAR shares traded higher by 4.53% at $58.55 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas