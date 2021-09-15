 Skip to main content

PAR Technology Raises $275.4M Via Simultaneous Equity, Senior Convertible Note Offerings
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 9:04am   Comments
  • PAR Technology Corp (NYSE: PAR) priced 0.89 million shares and $235.0 million 1.5% senior convertible notes due 2027 to raise $275.4 million in a concurrent secondary public offering.
  • The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 89,286 and $30.0 million 2027 notes.
  • Interest on the 2027 notes will be payable semiannually on April 15 and October 15 of each year, beginning on April 15.
  • The initial conversion rate for the 2027 notes will be equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $77 per share, implying a premium of 37.5% on the offering price.
  • PAR can redeem the 2027 notes after October 15, 2024, if PAR's last reported sale price exceeds 130% of the conversion price.
  • PAR will utilize the offering proceeds for debt repayment, general corporate purposes, and acquisitions.
  • PAR held $279.1 million in long-term debt as of June 30.
  • Price Action: PAR shares traded higher by 4.53% at $58.55 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

