MICT Unveils Mobile-Based Trading App For Hong Kong Investors
- MICT Inc (NASDAQ: MICT) subsidiary Magpie Securities launched its mobile stock trading app Magpie Invest.
- The Hong Kong SFC licensed trading app will be available to investors in Hong Kong.
- Magpie Invest enables investors in Hong Kong with free real-time data and market information and allows its users to trade on exchanges from around the globe.
- MICT aims to gain regulatory approval in numerous jurisdictions for global investors.
- Price Action: MICT shares traded higher by 2.09% at $1.95 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
