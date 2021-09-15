 Skip to main content

MICT Unveils Mobile-Based Trading App For Hong Kong Investors
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 8:05am   Comments
  • MICT Inc (NASDAQ: MICT) subsidiary Magpie Securities launched its mobile stock trading app Magpie Invest. 
  • The Hong Kong SFC licensed trading app will be available to investors in Hong Kong.
  • Magpie Invest enables investors in Hong Kong with free real-time data and market information and allows its users to trade on exchanges from around the globe.
  • MICT aims to gain regulatory approval in numerous jurisdictions for global investors.
  • Price Action: MICT shares traded higher by 2.09% at $1.95 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

