LiveXLive Media To Undergo Major Restructuring, Rebranding
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 7:48am   Comments
  • LiveXLive Media Inc (NASDAQ: LIVXplans to change its name to "LiveOne, Inc" and assume a new Nasdaq stock symbol "LVO" in the coming weeks.
  • LiveXLive also proposes to spin out its existing pay-per-view business as a separate public company branded as "PPVOne" and distribute a portion of its equity to LiveXLive's stockholders, anticipated by March 31.
  • The company plans to rebrand its businesses as the "ONE" brand. LiveXLive's podcasting business, PodcastOne, will become "PodcastOne." The music subscription business, Slacker, will become "SlackerOne." 
  • The live music business, React Presents, will become "ReactOne." The merchandising business, CPS, will become "PersonalizedMerchOne." 
  • The original content business will become "StudioOne."
  • Price Action: LIVX shares traded higher by 2.15% at $3.32 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

