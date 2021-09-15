LiveXLive Media To Undergo Major Restructuring, Rebranding
- LiveXLive Media Inc (NASDAQ: LIVX) plans to change its name to "LiveOne, Inc" and assume a new Nasdaq stock symbol "LVO" in the coming weeks.
- LiveXLive also proposes to spin out its existing pay-per-view business as a separate public company branded as "PPVOne" and distribute a portion of its equity to LiveXLive's stockholders, anticipated by March 31.
- The company plans to rebrand its businesses as the "ONE" brand. LiveXLive's podcasting business, PodcastOne, will become "PodcastOne." The music subscription business, Slacker, will become "SlackerOne."
- The live music business, React Presents, will become "ReactOne." The merchandising business, CPS, will become "PersonalizedMerchOne."
- The original content business will become "StudioOne."
- Price Action: LIVX shares traded higher by 2.15% at $3.32 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
