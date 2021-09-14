 Skip to main content

Why Herbalife Nutrition's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 3:41pm   Comments
Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) shares are trading lower after the company reported it revised its third-quarter and full-year 2021 guidance.

Herbalife Nutrition stock has been falling Tuesday, down 21.11% to a price of $42.79. The stock's volume is currently 8.58 million, which is roughly 1089.9% of its recent 30-day volume average of 786.95 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of Herbalife Nutrition's stock was $50.92 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $59.0 and a low of $43.23 in the past 52 weeks.

Posted-In: BZI-WIIMNews Guidance Trading Ideas

