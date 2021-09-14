 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Comcast's Stock Is Down During Today's Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 3:22pm   Comments
Share:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares are trading lower after the company's reportedly said sub adds for the quarter are below the same period in 2019.

Comcast's stock is currently down 6.1% to a price of $56.31. The stock's volume is currently 36.21 million, which is roughly 321.95% of its recent 30-day volume average of 11.25 million.

The 50-day moving average price of Comcast's stock was $58.86 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $61.8 and a low of $40.97 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

 

Related Articles (CMCSA)

Is PointsBet The Next Sports Betting Acquisition By Penn National?
Sportradar IPO Preview: The Thing Behind The Thing For Sports Betting
This Small-Cap Media Stock Has Outperformed Disney, Comcast In The Last 5 Years: Can It Keep The Run Going?
Disney's 'Shang-Chi' Tops Weekend Box Office For Second Straight Week
11 Publicly-Traded Companies That Donated To Co-Sponsors Of Texas Abortion Bill
Wall Street Crime And Punishment: The Rise And Fall Of Cable Television's Rigas Family
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-WIIMNews Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com