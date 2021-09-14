 Skip to main content

Herbalife Nutrition Shares Plummet After Lowering Q3, FY21 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 2:22pm   Comments
  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE: HLF) has revised its Q3 and FY21 guidance downwards. The company attributed the reduced Q3 and full-year net sales expectation to lower than expected activity levels amongst its independent distributors.
  • The nutrition company now expects a Q3 net sales decline of (6.5%) – (3.5%), versus its prior view for (1.0%) decline - 5.0% growth. 
  • Q3 Adjusted EPS of $1.00 - $1.20 versus the prior view of $1.05 - $1.25, versus the consensus of $1.17.
  • Herbalife sees FY21 net sales growth of 4.5% - 8.5%, down from prior outlook for growth of 8.5% - 12.5%.
  • The company also updated full-year 2021 adjusted EPS guidance to $4.55 - $4.95 (prior $4.70 - $5.10), below the consensus of $4.99.
  • Adjusted full year EBITDA of $860 million - $910 million (prior $875 million - $935 million).
  • Herbalife expects to repurchase more than $200 million in shares in Q3 and Q4 s as part of the ongoing share repurchase program.
  • Price Action: HLF shares are trading lower by 19.67% at $43.57 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance Short Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

