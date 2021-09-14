Silicon Labs Unveils Secure Sub-GHz SoCs, Security Services, Unify Software Development Kit
- Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: SLAB) introduced new Security Services, supporting IoT companies with Zero Trust security architectures.
- The new security offerings complement Silicon Labs' Secure Vault technologies with Custom Part Manufacturing Service (CPMS) for wireless SoCs and modules.
- CPMS helps IoT developers customize their connected products with advanced security features to safeguard hardware, software, and ecosystems. The new offering also includes software development kit (SDK) support services for up to 10 years, covering an IoT product's entire lifecycle.
- Silicon Labs also launched new sub-1-GHz (sub-GHz) SoCs, delivering wireless solutions to meet the global demand for high-performance, battery-powered IoT products.
- The new FG23 and ZG23 wireless SoC solutions offer a 1+ mile wireless range while operating on a coin cell battery for 10+ years.
- Additionally, Silicon Labs unveiled its Unify Software Development Kit (SDK), which provides the building blocks for connectivity across IoT ecosystems.
- Price Action: SLAB shares traded lower by 1.42% at $143.51 on the last check Tuesday.
