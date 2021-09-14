 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Silicon Labs Unveils Secure Sub-GHz SoCs, Security Services, Unify Software Development Kit
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 3:48pm   Comments
Share:
Silicon Labs Unveils Secure Sub-GHz SoCs, Security Services, Unify Software Development Kit
  • Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: SLABintroduced new Security Services, supporting IoT companies with Zero Trust security architectures.
  • The new security offerings complement Silicon Labs' Secure Vault technologies with Custom Part Manufacturing Service (CPMS) for wireless SoCs and modules.
  • CPMS helps IoT developers customize their connected products with advanced security features to safeguard hardware, software, and ecosystems. The new offering also includes software development kit (SDK) support services for up to 10 years, covering an IoT product's entire lifecycle.
  • Silicon Labs also launched new sub-1-GHz (sub-GHz) SoCs, delivering wireless solutions to meet the global demand for high-performance, battery-powered IoT products.
  • The new FG23 and ZG23 wireless SoC solutions offer a 1+ mile wireless range while operating on a coin cell battery for 10+ years.
  • Additionally, Silicon Labs unveiled its Unify Software Development Kit (SDK), which provides the building blocks for connectivity across IoT ecosystems.
  • Price Action: SLAB shares traded lower by 1.42% at $143.51 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SLAB)

Notable Silicon Laboratories Insider Trades $2.18 Million In Company Stock
Silicon Labs Stock Gains On Q2 Earnings; Matt Johnson To Succeed Tyson Tuttle As CEO In 2022
Silicon Laboratories: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For July 28, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com