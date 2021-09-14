Cinedigm Appoints John Canning As CFO
- Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM) appointed John Canning as the CFO effective September 13.
- Canning spent two years as the CFO of Ad-Tech startup Firefly Systems Inc.
- Cinedigm's former VP and Corporate Controller, Chris Panagiotakos, has joined Data Storage Corp (NASDAQ: DTST) as the CFO in May.
- Cinedigm also regained compliance with the Nasdaq by filing its 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30.
- Price Action: CIDM shares traded higher by 1.67% at $2.14 on the last check Tuesday.
