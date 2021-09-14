 Skip to main content

Cinedigm Appoints John Canning As CFO
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 1:05pm   Comments
  • Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDMappointed John Canning as the CFO effective September 13.
  • Canning spent two years as the CFO of Ad-Tech startup Firefly Systems Inc. 
  • Cinedigm's former VP and Corporate Controller, Chris Panagiotakos, has joined Data Storage Corp (NASDAQ: DTST) as the CFO in May.
  • Cinedigm also regained compliance with the Nasdaq by filing its 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30.
  • Price Action: CIDM shares traded higher by 1.67% at $2.14 on the last check Tuesday.

