Parsons Secures Prime Position On EWAAC Contract
- Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) has won a prime position on the U.S. Air Force's multiple-award IDIQ Eglin Wide Agile Acquisition Contract (EWAAC).
- The new contract has a 10-year ordering period with a ceiling value of $46 billion and will provide digital and model-based systems engineering, agile processes, open systems architectures, weapons integration, and data analytics for Eglin AFB, Florida and its mission partners.
- The contract includes activities to develop technologies of novel weapons capabilities, applying unique solutions, and characterizing new technologies and system concepts.
- Price Action: PSN shares are trading lower by 0.75% at $35.76 on the last check Tuesday.
