Romeo Power Partners With Dynexus Technology For Advanced Battery Sensors
- Romeo Power Inc (NYSE: RMO) is partnering with Dynexus Technology to introduce advanced battery sensing and diagnostics for battery-electric commercial vehicles. The collaboration will integrate Dynexus' battery performance and health sensors into Romeo Power's battery ecosystem.
- The technology developed by Dynexus will initially be used for incoming cell quality control and end-of-line verification, module and pack diagnostics, and prognostics, enabling chances to reduce the total cost of ownership for Romeo Power's customers.
- Dynexus' Inline Rapid Impedance Spectroscopy (iRIS) sensors generate battery data that provide information about the state of the battery physico-chemistry.
- Romeo Power will integrate the technology, which enables measurements that usually take 30 minutes, to be reduced to 10 seconds or less.
- In addition to screening and quality control applications, Romeo Power plans to implement iRIS inside its next-generation battery systems and to start road testing in 2022.
- Price Action: RMO shares are trading higher by 3.66% at $4.82 on the last check Tuesday.
