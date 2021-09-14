Berry Global Plans $110M Investment To Expand North American Capacity
- Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE: BERY) has announced a $110 million investment to expand its foodservice packaging manufacturing operations in North America.
- The plan will expand the company’s polypropylene thermoforming capabilities to manufacture clear drink cups and lids for quick-service restaurants, coffee shops, convenience stores, and other foodservice markets.
- The North American expansion is expected to be operational in 2022 and will add 200 new jobs.
- Berry Global noted that polypropylene cups and containers are the third most curbside-recycled plastic by consumers, citing the 2019 U.S. Post-Consumer Plastic Recycling Data Dashboard.
- Price Action: BERY shares are trading lower by 0.30% at $63.51 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.