3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

FireEye

The Trade: FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) President and COO John Watters acquired a total of 25000 shares at an average price of $18.49. The insider spent $462,225.00 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: FireEye, last month, reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.

What FireEye Does: FireEye is a pure-play cybersecurity firm that offers solutions for networks, endpoints, and email.

BeiGene

The Trade: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) 10% owner Amgen Inc acquired a total of 165529 shares at an average price of $302.06. To acquire these shares, it cost $49,999,938.03.

What’s Happening: BeiGene reported the FDA acceptance of Biologics License Application for tislelizumab, filed in collaboration with Novartis, in esophageal squamous cell carcinoma.

What BeiGene Does: BeiGene is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer.

Oscar Health

The Trade: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) Co-Founder and Vice President Joshua Kushner bought a total of 1072264 shares at an average price of $17.41. The insider spent $18,666,750.67 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: The company’s stock surged more than 7% in today’s trading ssession.

What Oscar Health Does: Oscar Health is a health insurance company. The company provides various insurance plans for individuals, family, and employees.