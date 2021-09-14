 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 10:32am   Comments
Share:
3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

FireEye

The Trade: FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) President and COO John Watters acquired a total of 25000 shares at an average price of $18.49. The insider spent $462,225.00 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: FireEye, last month, reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.

What FireEye Does: FireEye is a pure-play cybersecurity firm that offers solutions for networks, endpoints, and email.

BeiGene

The Trade: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) 10% owner Amgen Inc acquired a total of 165529 shares at an average price of $302.06. To acquire these shares, it cost $49,999,938.03.

What’s Happening: BeiGene reported the FDA acceptance of Biologics License Application for tislelizumab, filed in collaboration with Novartis, in esophageal squamous cell carcinoma.

What BeiGene Does: BeiGene is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer.

Oscar Health

The Trade: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) Co-Founder and Vice President Joshua Kushner bought a total of 1072264 shares at an average price of $17.41. The insider spent $18,666,750.67 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: The company’s stock surged more than 7% in today’s trading ssession.

What Oscar Health Does: Oscar Health is a health insurance company. The company provides various insurance plans for individuals, family, and employees.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FEYE + BGNE)

Why Are Leap Therapeutics Shares Trading Higher On Monday?
BeiGene's Brukinsa Scores FDA Approval For Rare Blood Cancer Indication
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Assembly Bio Halts HBV Study, Moderna Initiates Submission For COVID-19 Booster Dose, FDA Nod For BeiGene, Tiziana Out-Licenses Foralumab
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For September PDUFA Dates
3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Past Week's Notable Insider Buys: Callon Petroleum, Cricut, Krispy Kreme And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Insider BuyingNews Insider Trades Intraday Update Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com