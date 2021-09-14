 Skip to main content

Revolve To Offer Hims & Hers Health Products
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 11:10am   Comments
  • Telehealth platform Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMShas announced a partnership with Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV). Revolve will add a range of health and wellness solutions from Hims & Hers to its site, Revolve.com.
  • The products available include items for skincare, hair care and growth, sleep supplements, and sexual health.
  • "Collaborating with a brand that understands the intricacies of taking a unique approach and has the ability to communicate authentically is critical as we look to bring more personalized health and wellness solutions to Millennial and Generation Z consumers," said Hims & Hers COO Melissa Baird.
  • Price Action: HIMS shares are trading higher by 1.91% at $9.05 on the last check Tuesday.

