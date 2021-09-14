 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Notable Dexcom Insider Makes $3.06 Million Sale
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 11:16am   Comments
Share:
Notable Dexcom Insider Makes $3.06 Million Sale

Andrew K Balo, * at Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM), made a large insider sell on September 9, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Balo sold 5,597 shares of Dexcom at a price of $545.78 per share. The total transaction amounted to $3,060,337.

Balo still owns a total of 7,553 of Dexcom worth, $4,138,062.

Dexcom shares are trading up 1.38% at $547.87 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Dexcom's Insider Trades.

 

Related Articles (DXCM)

Notable Dexcom Insider Makes $10.22 Million Sale
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Apellis Sinks On Data, Endo Shines On Opioid Litigation Settlement, T2 Biosystems Soars On Mutant Detection Ability of COVID Test
The Daily Biotech Pulse: ProQR-Lilly R&D Partnership, Sanofi's Pemphigus Trial Disappointment, Humanigen's COVID-19 Drug Denied Emergency Use Authorization
This Smart Monitor Company Has Outperformed Apple, Google And Amazon Over The Last 5 Years
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cellect Jumps On First Apograft Transplantation, AstraZeneca, European Commission Bury Legal Hatchet, Cassava Defends Itself
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Assembly Bio Halts HBV Study, Moderna Initiates Submission For COVID-19 Booster Dose, FDA Nod For BeiGene, Tiziana Out-Licenses Foralumab
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Andrew K Balo BZI-IT Insider sellsNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com