 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ouster To Supply Digital Lidar To Juzhen Data Tech's Autonomous EVs
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 12:38pm   Comments
Share:
Ouster To Supply Digital Lidar To Juzhen Data Tech's Autonomous EVs
  • High-resolution digital lidar sensor provider Ouster (NYSE: OUSTcollaborated with Juzhen Data Tech, a company engaged in the research and development of new energy delivery vehicles, autonomous delivery vehicles, and last-mile automated delivery services. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Ouster aims to supply 1,190 digital lidar sensors through 2025 for Juzhen's next-generation delivery vehicles for the Chinese market.
  • Juzhen plans to use Ouster digital lidar on its two next-generation electric vehicles to support autopilot functionality, then deploy fully autonomous delivery vehicles on public roads.
  • Juzhen chose to work with Ouster because of the high resolution of its digital lidar and reduce costs while improving performance over time, Juzhen CEO Gu Zulin stated.
  • Price Action: OUST shares traded higher by 1.15% at $7.90 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OUST)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Fontinalis Partners Raises $104M For New Wave Of Mobility Technology
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Earnings Scheduled For August 9, 2021
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs EVsNews Contracts Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com