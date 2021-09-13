Ouster To Supply Digital Lidar To Juzhen Data Tech's Autonomous EVs
- High-resolution digital lidar sensor provider Ouster (NYSE: OUST) collaborated with Juzhen Data Tech, a company engaged in the research and development of new energy delivery vehicles, autonomous delivery vehicles, and last-mile automated delivery services. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Ouster aims to supply 1,190 digital lidar sensors through 2025 for Juzhen's next-generation delivery vehicles for the Chinese market.
- Juzhen plans to use Ouster digital lidar on its two next-generation electric vehicles to support autopilot functionality, then deploy fully autonomous delivery vehicles on public roads.
- Juzhen chose to work with Ouster because of the high resolution of its digital lidar and reduce costs while improving performance over time, Juzhen CEO Gu Zulin stated.
- Price Action: OUST shares traded higher by 1.15% at $7.90 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.