What's Going On With BELLUS Health's Stock Today?

BELLUS Health Inc (NASDAQ: BLU) is trading higher Monday after the company announced interim analysis from the Phase 2b SOOTHE trial of BLU-5937 in refractory chronic cough.

The stock is experiencing high volatility, trading as high as $4.78 and as low as $3.63 in today's session.

An independent statistical team reported that at least one dose of BLU-5937 met the predefined probability threshold for a clinically meaningful reduction in placebo-adjusted 24-hour cough frequency. Limited taste-related adverse events were observed and there weren't any serious adverse events reported.

“We believe the encouraging SOOTHE Phase 2b trial interim analysis will enable us to accelerate the planning for our Phase 3 program while awaiting SOOTHE final results,” said Roberto Bellini, president and CEO of BELLUS Health. “With trial enrollment progressing as planned, we anticipate announcing topline data in the fourth quarter of 2021.”

BELLUS Health is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company advancing novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical needs.

BLU Price Action: BELLUS Health has traded as high as $4.96 and as low as $2.01 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 7.40% at $4.21 at time of publication.