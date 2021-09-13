3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Document Security Systems

The Trade: Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) Director Ambrose Fai Heng Chan, Alset Ehome International Inc acquired a total of 12155591 shares at an average price of $1.23. To acquire these shares, it cost $14,999,999.29.

What’s Happening: Alset Ehome International recently completed a subscription agreement with Document Security Systems.

What Document Security Systems Does: Document Security Systems is a multinational company operating business focused on four segments namely Direct Marketing/Online Sales Group; Premier Packaging; Digital Group; and IP Technology.

PEDEVCO

The Trade: PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) CEO Simon Kukes acquired a total of 191778 shares shares at an average price of $1.23. The insider spent $234,975.47 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Pedevco, last month, reported Q2 EPS of $0.00, versus a year-ago loss of $0.04.

What PEDEVCO Does: PEDEVCO is an energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the Denver-Julesberg Basin (D-J Basin) in Colorado.

Kiromic BioPharma

The Trade: Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) CEO Maurizio Chiriva-Internati acquired a total of 2800 shares at an average price of $3.70. To acquire these shares, it cost $10,357.20.

What’s Happening: Kiromic BioPharma was recently granted EU patent titled 'Nanoparticle-Based Vaccine Targeting Cancer/Testis Antigens (CTA) And Its Use In Solid And Hematological Malignancies.'

What Kiromic BioPharma Does: Kiromic BioPharma is a bio-technology company. The company is a gene editing which utilizes artificial intelligence and proprietary neural network platform with a therapeutic focus on immuno-oncology.