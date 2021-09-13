 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Inpixon To Raise $54.1M Via Institutional Convertible Preferred Stock, Warrant Offering
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 10:37am   Comments
Share:
Inpixon To Raise $54.1M Via Institutional Convertible Preferred Stock, Warrant Offering
  • Indoor Intelligence company Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPXinked an agreement to sell 58,750 shares of Series 7 convertible preferred stock and five-year warrants to purchase up to 47 million shares to raise $54.1 million in a secondary institutional offering. 
  • Each share of Series 7 convertible preferred stock and 800 warrants will have a combined purchase price of $920, representing an original issue discount of 8% of the stated value of the Series 7 preferred stock. 
  • Each share of Series 7 convertible preferred stock will have a stated value of $1,000 and is immediately convertible into shares of Inpixon's at an initial conversion price of $1.25 per share.
  • The Series 7 convertible preferred stock permits the holder to vote on an as-converted basis.
  • The warrants will have an exercise price of $1.25 per share.
  • If shares of preferred stock are redeemed, 75% of the warrants issued due to purchasing such redeemed shares will be forfeited.
  • Price Action: INPX shares traded lower by 3.69% at $0.96 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INPX)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Offerings Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com