Why Shares Of Endo International Surged On Friday

Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares are trading higher going into the close after the company announced it settled New York state opioid cases and provided an update on remaining opioid litigation.

The company late Thrusday announced it has settled three consolidated cases pending in Suffolk County Supreme Court in the State of New York related to the marketing and sale of prescription opioid medications for a total payment of $50 million.

Endo International PLC is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a considerable presence in pain management, urology, orthopedics, endocrinology, bariatrics, and others.

At the time of publication, Endo shares were trading 34% higher at $2.81.