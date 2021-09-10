Winmark To Raise $30M Via Senior Notes Offering
- Winmark Corp (NASDAQ: WINA) announced the issuance of $30.0 million of 3.18% Senior Secured Notes due 2028.
- The company intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including share repurchases and dividends.
- The financing was provided by affiliates of PGIM Inc (formerly Prudential Investment Management) under its existing note agreement.
- Winmark held $7.2 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: WINA shares are trading higher by 0.50% at $202.01 on the last check Friday.
