Winmark To Raise $30M Via Senior Notes Offering
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 11:46am   Comments
Winmark To Raise $30M Via Senior Notes Offering
  • Winmark Corp (NASDAQ: WINAannounced the issuance of $30.0 million of 3.18% Senior Secured Notes due 2028.
  • The company intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including share repurchases and dividends.
  • The financing was provided by affiliates of PGIM Inc (formerly Prudential Investment Management) under its existing note agreement.
  • Winmark held $7.2 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: WINA shares are trading higher by 0.50% at $202.01 on the last check Friday.

